  ||    5 October 2017 @ 19:09

Rainbow Party General Secretary Wynter Kabimba says Chishimba Kambwili is playing childish politics. And Kabimba says Kambwili must take proof of President Edgar Lungu’s corruption to the ACC because there is no law which shields a Head of State from being investigated.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!