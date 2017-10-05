HONE SIAME, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

FIRE Service Association of Zambia president Lawrence Tubi says the procurement of 42 tailor-made fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million has secured the country’s local and foreign investments.

And experts in various fire service stations on the Copperbelt Province say the purchase of the machines is justified because they are advanced and have all the necessary components needed to help fire fighters to effectively put out infernos and attend to other emergencies. Mr Tubi said yesterday that the association is saddened by the manner some individuals have politicised the cost of the fire tenders despite their significance to safeguarding the country’s investments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

