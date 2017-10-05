TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GREAT North Ranching Limited has invested US$90,000 to increase its agricultural production of wheat and soya bean to meet the demand in the country.

The company intends to expand its field and construction of other related infrastructure on the farm in the Luombwa area of Serenje.

About 280 hectares of the Great North Ranching Estate is already under pivots and the company intends to clear about 210 hectares more, according to the environmental and social impact assessment report submitted by the company to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency.

