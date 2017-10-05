By BRIAN HATYOKA –

LIVINGSTONE is in shock after a popular pageant queen was found brutally murdered by unknown persons, with initial evidence suggesting she may have been raped before being killed.

Police said the body of 22-year-old Sepiso Mukisi (left) who held the premier pageant crown in Zambia’s tourist capital, was found naked in Dambwa North Township.

Southern Province deputy Police chief Ndandula Siamana said preliminary evidence suggested that Mukisi was raped and murdered on Tuesday.

She was first crowned Livingstone’s Miss Independence in 2015, a title she still held at the time of her death.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Ms Siamana said Police had launched a manhunt for the people responsible for Mukisi’s death.

The death sparked shock and anger among residents, some noting this was not the first such crime in the city and warning of the potential negative effects on Livingstone’s reputation among tour destinations.

Livingstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Namakau Sianga has described Mukisi’s death as devastating.

Ms Sianga, who is also Naleli Women’s Initiative Director, urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that all the culprits were brought to book.

“Mukisi’s death is devastating to us as women, especially that we had a similar incident in the same area early this year where a woman was raped and murdered by a group of criminals. Livingstone is Zambia’s Tourist Capital and so it is important for law enforcers to ensure that the make the place attractive to tourists and other visitors,” Ms Sianga said.

Loveness Hangoma, who was Miss Independence Livingstone for the period 2011 to 2015, has also described Musiki’s death as shocking to the family and the community.

“We are appealing to the Government to look into Musisi’s killings seriously because this is not the first time we are having such a death in Livingstone,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Siamana said police officers were investigating a spate of robberies in Dambwa North and other parts of Livingstone and had recovered an assortment of goods suspected to have been stolen.

“We have so far recovered some stolen items and soon we will invite the public to check their lost items.

“I won’t give you more details for now as the matter is still under investigations and we expect the criminals to be arrested,” she said.

In Nottie Broad Township, a resident was trying to figure out thieves got into her secured house and carted away a number of items, among them a cell phone which was under her pillow.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

