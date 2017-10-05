NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A 24-YEAR-OLD Mpika man has committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree when his mother allegedly reprimanded him for wanting to marry his 19-year-old cousin.

Muchinga Province commissioner of police Godwin Phiri said Benjamin Muyunda hanged himself using a rope in the bush. “He left home angry on Sunday around 22:00 hours after his mother castigated him for proposing love to his cousin who the family stays with,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

