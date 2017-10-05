President Edgar Lungu says his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries have been paralyzed in their duties for fear of being called corrupt. He says the Ministers and Permanent Secretaries are failing to make sound decisions for fear of being called corrupt. President Lungu says while there has been too much noise on the procurement of 42 fire tender, the people making allegations of corruption are failing to give the Anti Corruption Commission evidence to enable them investigate the matter thoroughly.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

