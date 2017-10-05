  ||    5 October 2017 @ 01:29

APHIUS KAPUTULA, Kitwe
GOVERNMENT has included four more districts on the Zambia Township Road Project for construction and rehabilitation of township roads.

Copperbelt permanent secretary Elias Kamanga said in an interview that Chililabombwe, Mpongwe, Masaiti and Lufwanyama districts have now been included on the project.
The districts that are already on the project are Chingola, Kalulushi, Kitwe, Luanshya, Mufulira and Ndola.
