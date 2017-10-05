Victory Ministries founding leader Pastor Nevers Mumba says Muslims have a well-planned strategy to infiltrate Zambia and the rest of Southern Africa. Reacting to story published in last edition of The Church (Issue 182) concerning the unprecedented growth of Islam in Zambia, Pastor Mumba said the threat of Islam in the country is not an imagination but a reality. Statistics show that Islam has been spreading in Zambia as a faster rate than it was previously thought. Estimations show that there could be as many as a million Muslims in Zambia. Islam is employing various strategies to grow their religion in Zambia.

