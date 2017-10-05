Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised politicians to sober up when dealing with differences. Dr. Ng’oma says politicians should learn modern ways of resolving conflicts as opposed to resorting to physically attacking each other. He says the physical confrontation between Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is embarrassing to Zambians.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

