STEVEN MVULA and JIMMY CHIBUYE, Chikankata

PRESIDENT Lungu will no longer attend traditional ceremonies because some have become tribal and divisive.

The head of State said here yesterday that in the past, traditional ceremonies were uniting people but now they have become tribal and are dividing people. “I am finding it difficult to attend traditional ceremonies because they are now dividing us. My failure to attend the Kulamba ceremony of the Chewa has raised a lot of issues because in February I attended Nc’wala (of the Ngoni).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

