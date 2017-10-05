President Edgar Lungu says he will no longer attend traditional ceremonies as they are dividing the country. ZANIS reports that President Lungu explained that some tribal groupings get offended when he fails to attend their ceremonies after being invited. The Head of State cited the Kalumba traditional ceremony of the Chewa speaking people as one such ceremony that has raised dust after he failed to attend this year’s ceremony. President Lungu revealed that some people are accusing him of siding with the Ngoni speaking people after having graced this year’s Ncwala traditional ceremony. The President disclosed that his failure to attend the 2017 Kalumba ceremony has caused so much annoyance with some people threatening not vote for the PF.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

