MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NCHANGA Rangers have handed coach Evans Sakala and his assistants an ultimatum to beat Power Dynamos in Sunday’s Super Division Week 30 match or face the chop.

And it took Rangers officials to protect Sakala from some angry fans who waylaid him on the way to training on Tuesday afternoon. In June, Rangers elevated Sakala to the position of head coach after dismissing Bruce Mwape following a string of poor results.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

