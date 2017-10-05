SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

SPORTS associations and stakeholders owe the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) K1 million.

OYDC director Clement Chileshe said at a briefing in Lusaka yesterday that there is need for sports associations to clear what they owe the organisation. Chileshe said despite getting K750,000 annually from Government, OYDC is facing a lot of challenges that require resources.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

