United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart OBE MP visits Zambia
Dear Zambia
- wedding costby booth on 5th October 2017, 16:11
- Is there a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training facility in Lusaka?by Chongo on 5th October 2017, 00:00
- I'm looking for a used 55 gallon drum. Will barterby trader on 4th October 2017, 22:45
- Musicby The main Boss on 4th October 2017, 22:19
- Between Coca Cola & Fanta, can't decide which is more deliciby Kombwe on 4th October 2017, 21:20
- The story of Maria Gorettiby the nuances of shepherds and charlatans on 4th October 2017, 21:08
- If heaven was Real, we'd be jubilant at a funeralby no bull on 4th October 2017, 04:11
- footballerby Coach on 4th October 2017, 03:50
- Where can I buy 1of those funny dresses Nigerian men wear?by P!nto on 3rd October 2017, 23:42
- Wrong date of birth on the NRCby am used on 3rd October 2017, 21:58
Business News
- US Jobless Claims Decline as Hurricane Impact Ebbs in South - Bloomberg
- Stocks Are Already Counting on a Tax Cut for 2018 - Bloomberg
- Boeing-Backed Startup Sees Hybrid-Electric Flights in Five Years - Bloomberg
- Merlin Entertainments shares rise on talk of SeaWorld deal - BBC News
- Amazon Is Testing Its Own Delivery Service to Rival FedEx and UPS - Bloomberg
World News
- Tropical Storm Nate Is Predicted To Hit US Gulf Coast As A Hurricane Sunday - NPR
- Canadian Holocaust Memorial Neglects to Mention Jews - New York Times
- Elite US troops killed and wounded during surprise attack in Niger - Washington Post
- After British PM May's speech fiasco, her party puzzles: Who next? - Reuters
- Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2018: officials - Reuters
Science News
- You can't give a Nobel Prize to a thousand people. Here's why - Wired.co.uk
- Scientists mapping Greenland have produced some surprising - and worrying - results - The Gazette: Eastern Iowa Breaking News and Headlines
- Chilled proteins and 3-D images: The cryo-electron microscopy technology that just won a Nobel Prize - mySanAntonio.com
- Is America Facing Another Sputnik Moment? - The New Yorker
- 'Alien Megastructure' Ruled Out for Some of Star's Weird Dimming - Space.com
