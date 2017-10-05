The United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart OBE MP, is visiting Zambia to see how the UK is supporting growth in Zambia and working towards shared prosperity for both countries. During his two day trip, the first since his appointment, Minister Stewart will hold meetings with President Edgar Lungu, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, local government officials in Mumbwa and the international community. Mr Stewart will see first-hand the transformational results of UK aid and will meet beneficiaries to hear how this support has changed their lives. He will also use this visit to discuss the future of Zambia’s relationship with the UK, encouraging economic growth which benefits the poorest and supporting the government of Zambia to make the best use of its own resources.

