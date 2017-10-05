  ||    5 October 2017 @ 03:29

HONE SIAME, Lusaka
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Mwila says the ruling party will not depart from its core values of uniting the nation beyond political and tribal lines to sustain the country’s governance and democratic credentials.

Mr Mwila said the party remains committed to building a better Zambia and creating better lives for all.
He said unity is a prerequisite for any sustainable development of the country and transformation of Zambia into a prosperous middle-income country by 2030 in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.