HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Mwila says the ruling party will not depart from its core values of uniting the nation beyond political and tribal lines to sustain the country’s governance and democratic credentials.

Mr Mwila said the party remains committed to building a better Zambia and creating better lives for all. He said unity is a prerequisite for any sustainable development of the country and transformation of Zambia into a prosperous middle-income country by 2030 in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

