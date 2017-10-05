  ||    5 October 2017 @ 19:28

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged that there will be no elections in 2021 if the presidential petition is not heard.
Mr Hichilema says he has evidence that PF stole his victory in the 2016b presidential elections.
He was speaking during a recorded program with Radio Christian voice in Lusaka 

