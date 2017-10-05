  ||    5 October 2017 @ 10:29

Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has weighed on the Chishimba Kambwili versus Bowman tussle by spelling out possible disciplinary measures from parliament. Mwaanga drew on his time as Chief Whip in parliament when a similar incident happened involving Mumbi Phiri and Elizabeth Mulobeka who fought outside parliament. BELOW IS VJ’s Submission:

