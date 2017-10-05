Dear editor,

THERE is massive development across Zambia. This is welcome, but I have a concern over haphazard construction in some parts of the country.

My immediate concern is over infrastructure development on the Great East Road from Lusaka to Chongwe. We all ought to know that there is a minimum distance, or reserve land, provided for between a road and where any construction of buildings should be done. This is the case with the planned Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. The route is lined with numerous buildings that were built within the road reserve land. Why was this allowed? On the Lusaka-Chongwe highway, the same is happening. New buildings are coming up so close to the road that you wonder why plots are given in such a manner.J MULENGAChongwe

