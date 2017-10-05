  ||    5 October 2017 @ 06:09

We will continue beating Chishimba Kambwili if he does not stop insulting people, says PF Secretary General Davies Mwila. Mwila was reacting to the incident at Parliament yesterday where Kambwili reported to the Speaker of the National Assembly that Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo slapped him outside the Chambers.

