Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko has publicly reprimanded the country’s other Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of trying to “destabilize” the country. It follows Mr Mnangagwa’s claim that he was poisoned. The governing Zanu-PF has been battling to contain tensions within the party between rival groups wanting to succeed President Robert Mugabe, 93. Mr Mnangagwa and First Lady Grace Mugabe are seen as the frontrunners.

