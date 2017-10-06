A family of four Zambian nationals has perished in a fatal road traffic accident in Cape Town, South Africa. The deceased have been identified as Dr. Carol Nyimbili 31, her two children identified as Rachael Musendeka, 6 and Miguel Angelo Munsendeka, 1 year seven months and her partner Louise Musendeka, 37. Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa has confirmed that the accident happened around 02:00 hours in the Central Business District of Cape Town near the FW de Klerk Boulevard on the outbound elevated freeway.

