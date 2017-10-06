MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Ministry of Health has between January and September this year circumcised 37,652 men in Northern Province under the voluntary medical male circumcision programme.

The ministry circumcised 16,363 men from January to May, while 21,289 men underwent the operation between June and September. Provincial male circumcision officer Onesmus Kalaba said in an interview that the province has recorded an increase in the number of men undergoing circumcision.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

