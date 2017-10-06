  ||    6 October 2017 @ 19:35

Kabwe central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says ACC must stop sleeping and dozing or risk being labeled a political organ. And Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says the ACC must clean up corruption in government and investigate how someone made K21 million in one year.

