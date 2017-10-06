MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FORMER Nigeria striker Emmanuel Amunike says Zambia have the ability to beat the Super Eagles in tomorrow’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier if they embrace self-belief.

Amunike said in an interview from his base in Spain yesterday that the biggest mistake that most African teams make is lacking self-belief when facing a team with players featuring for European teams. Several Nigerian players are plying their trade in Europe. “It is a game for both teams. Nigeria may have a slight edge but Zambia have a chance, too. The mistake we make in Africa, we like to bring ourselves down but you need to understand that everyone has a gift.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

