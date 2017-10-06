STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says he will not hesitate to fire any corrupt minister, but has urged senior civil servants to remain diligent and focused in executing their duties despite unsubstantiated allegations against them by detractors.

The head of State also says he has received a report from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) about one minister being involved in corruption but is wondering why the matter has not been dealt with by the commission. He was speaking at State House yesterday during a swearing-in ceremony of senior civil servants and new diplomats.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

