Football legend Kalusha Bwalya says Zambia has the capacity to beat Nigeria in this Saturdays Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Kalusha says he feels that Zambia has done exceptionally well especially in the last two games against Algeria. He said the last year match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium between the two sides and the result is now history and will not have an effect in this Saturday’s game.

