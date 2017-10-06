NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

RAPPERS Slap D and Cleo Ice Queen won the Best Male Artiste and Best Female Artiste awards respectively at the inaugural Kwacha Music Awards held on Saturday at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Slap D was nominated alongside Chef 187, Macky II, Ephraim and Afunika while Cleo Ice Queen had to contend with Wezi, Kantu, Chileshe Bwalya, Mampi and Salma Sky. For some, they thought Chef 187 was the more deserving winner for Best Male Artiste over Slap D. Nonetheless, Chef, with his album Amnesia, managed to win the Album of the Year after seeing off competition from Slap D’s Bw2, Joe Cash’s Giovani, Dope G’s Flowers, TBwoy’s Dweet and Tiye P’s RED. Other winners on the night were Afunika and Slap D for the Best Collaboration on Umwaume Wakulela; Amayenge Asoza for the Best Band; Mr Starch for Best Sound Production; 408 Empire (Chilepule Baby) for Best Dancehall Song; Bom$hell for the Best New Comer (Female); and Daev for the Best New Comer (Male). Cleo Ice Queen later congratulated Bombshell for her win. “Congratulations to my fellow female rapper Bombshell Grenade for scooping Best New Comer (the game caught up late), we do it for hip hop! We do it for Zed!” she posted on her Facebook page. “Congratulations to my fellow nominees, you have each inspired me in one way or another.” For Chef 187 and his fans, they should not be too disappointed at not winning the Best Male Artiste Award. He also won the Song of the Year award for Ma Years that features Daev while the Best Hip Hop Song award was won by Slap D for Vagwada. Urban Hype scooped the Best Duo or Group award while Kantu and Wezi were winners on the night for the Best Collaboration award. Wezi (Nyimbo Zako) won Most Conscious Song; Macky II (Favour – Dabo Dabo) walked away with the Best Mainstream Pop; Mount Sinai (Best Choir Group); Ephraim (Teti Ntwishike) got the Best Gospel Album; Chileshe Bwalya (Tefyo Nali) picked up the Best Gospel Song – Female; while Reuben (Mulatwelela) was the winner for Best Gospel Song – Male. The ceremony also featured special categories such as the Lifetime Achievement award that was awarded posthumously to Errol Hickey and the Humanitarian award won by B Flow. In addition there were special stage performances by the duo Black Munthu and a special collaboration between Hamoba and Ty2. Artistes from each of Zambia’s 10 provinces were recognised and awarded at the ceremony in a general category listed under the title, ‘Provincial Awards.’ Minister of Justice and a keen follower of the arts Given Lubinda commended the initiative led by Sun FM to host the awards and recognise artistes through an important platform such as the Kwacha Music Awards. He also called for more support towards the arts industry in Zambia which has good growth potential. Following the success of this year’s show, another awards ceremony is planned for next year. After Zambian Breweries announced its sponsorship withdrawal of the Zambian Music Awards (ZMAs) last year, many wondered if any awards show would emerge soon enough to replace what had for four years become Zambia’s most prestigious music awards ceremony. Perhaps the inaugural Kwacha Music Awards 2017 that took place last weekend at Mulungushi are the replacement that was hoped for.

