DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere has urged sports associations to explore other avenues for financial support.

Mawere said in an interview in Lusaka recently that Government is obliged to support all sports associations but the dependency syndrome by some associations is straining. He advised associations to market themselves to attract corporate support.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

