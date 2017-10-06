First Quantum Minerals Country Manager General Kingsley Chinkuli has observed that Zambia’s mining industry is failing to compete favourably in production due to high taxes. And Gen. Chinkuli has appealed to government to quickly realise the economic diversification program to reduce pressure on the mining industry. Speaking on the sidelines of the seminar organized by the Chamber of Mines with the Chilean government, Gen. Chinkuli said Chile has managed to grow production in the mining industry due to stable and low tax regimes.

