DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOMES Haulage and Pembe Milling have unveiled K250,000 sponsorship package ahead of the Zambia International Rally set for October 21 and 22 at Graham Rae Farms in Chisamba.

The two companies, which have joined Taj Pamodzi Hotel as sponsors, have been given the naming rights for the international event, which will be called Gomes/Pembe Zambia International Rally. Gomes Haulage has pumped a total of K150,000 while Pembe has forked out K100,000.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

