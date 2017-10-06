  ||    6 October 2017 @ 02:28

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says his much anticipated appearance on a live radio program on Radio Christian Voice was cancelled at the last minute. The program was going to be the first appearance on radio since his release from Mukobeko Maximum on August 17 on treason charges. BELOW IS WHAT HE POSTED ON HIS PAGE:

