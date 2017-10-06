Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has watered down his uncouth remarks against Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri by tendering an apology. Kambwili veered off political territory when he dressed down Phiri saying that she could not be bragging about having a rich husband when the Roan lawmaker had once been forced to buy her toilet paper at her house while she was still a serving MP for Munali Constituency.

