My thought of the day Having lived in China for more than 10 years. One thing I noticed about the Chinese culture and systems is that it is protective of its citizens. Look at the meteoric rise of Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Weibo, Wechat, Wanda cinemas, Haier, etc. All these are private companies run by ordinary Chinese citizens. The government systems and structures shielded these companies from unnecessary competition with big foreign companies. Baidu was shielded from Google, Google is banned in China so that Baidu can grow. Facebook is banned in China so that Weibo and Wechat can grow. Ebay was banned in China so that Alibaba and its Taobao websites can grow. The Chinese take pride in seeing their own rise and get recognized. Imagine 30 years ago the Chinese were poorer than some African countries but today they are giving us AID. From backyard and garage factories to state of the art manufacturing industries supplying the whole world. If it were here in Africa we could have banned our own companies run by our citizens so that foreign companies can thrive.

