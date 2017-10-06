Justice Minister Given Lubinda has asked the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to summon those that are accusing others of corruption. Mr Lubinda said ACC should not only wait for people to report matters to them but should also summon those that had been accusing others in public to swear under oath about their allegations. Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the ratification of the appointment of Mrs Cecilia Mbewe as Clerk of the National Assembly and Mr Kapetwa Phiri as ACC Director General, Mr Lubinda said the fight against corruption was for everyone and that MPs were at liberty to bring in bills that could help improve operations of the ACC.

