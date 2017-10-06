Police in Lusaka have arrested a 34 year-old man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Ibex Hill for allegedly shooting dead his girlfriend. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the incident happened yesterday,5th October,2017 at about 20:00 hours when Shinka Kaputo of unknown house number in Meanwood Ibex Hill shot dead Precious Manganisa aged 26 of unknown house number in Lusaka West using a pistol. Ms Katongo says the victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick her daughter aged two years seven months.

