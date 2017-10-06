CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

GOVERNMENT is happy with the pace at which the contractor engaged to construct the K13 million second phase of Mansa District Hospital in Luapula Province is moving.

Bigtree Contractors Limited has been contracted to build phase two of the health institution. Mansa district commissioner James Nyenjele is also impressed that the contractor is carrying out quality works.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

