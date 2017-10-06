KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has given a seven-day ultimatum to residents of Lusaka’s Emmasdale township and other parts of the country to demolish structures they have built on land reserved for roads.

Ms Kapata said if the residents do not comply with her directives, Government will be forced to demolish the illegal structures after seven days. She was speaking when Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela toured the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway and the L-400 projects in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

