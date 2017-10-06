  ||    6 October 2017 @ 10:09

I cannot take it anymore some of my ministers and permanent secretaries are now paralyzed on account of corruption allegations, says President Edgar Lungu. Speaking when he swore in some diplomats at State House yesterday, the Head of State challenged expelled PF member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and others to provide evidence of their corruption claims.

