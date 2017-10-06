Musician Chama Fumba has lambasted the Zambian laisser-faire approach to revelations to acts of corruption. Fumba popularly known as Pilato says that Zambians easily get excited about damaging information about corruption but fold their arms thereafter. Pilato who recently was arrested alongside other protestors over the 42 fire tenders acquired at US$42 million says Zambian citizens behave like the country did not belong to them.

