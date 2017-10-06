  ||    6 October 2017 @ 05:29

CHOMBA MUSIKA and MARTHA KATONGO, Lusaka
ZAMBIA Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) director general Danies Chisenda says the Ministry of Local Government followed the tender process before buying 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million.

Mr Chisenda said prior to the purchase of the machines, ZPPA directed the Ministry of Local Government to ensure that the bidding process was competitive.
He said this in Lusaka yesterday when Minister of Finance Felix Mutati visited the ZPPA office.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
