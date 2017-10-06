One thing bazungu do better than we bafilika by Let's face it on 6th October 2017, 15:22

People who are monogamous are happier than the promiscuous by 100 on 6th October 2017, 15:04

I need help by on 6th October 2017, 12:18

Any black Zambian who got rid of acne? by on 6th October 2017, 10:52

In America, now is time to listen to 'Natural Mystic' by Bob by fine-tuned on 6th October 2017, 02:55

I need super strong glue as soon as possible by Jabesi on 6th October 2017, 00:20

These 2 vi bazungu, Beyonc & Jay Z are living large mwee by I have 2 licenses to kill Lechwe this hunting season on 5th October 2017, 22:32

Zambian boys who want to join porno, have they heard of HIV? by Permanent Secretary on a temporary basis on 5th October 2017, 21:12

Japanese woman works 159hrs of O/T & dies of Karoshi by green-red-black-orange on 5th October 2017, 21:06