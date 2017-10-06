  ||    6 October 2017 @ 10:29

State House presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda says Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili’s rantings directed at President Edgar Lungu should be ignored. BELOW IS THE STATEMENT STATE HOUSE WILL IGNORE BASELESS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT LUNGU – AMOS CHANDA

