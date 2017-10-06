ALEX SIMULUNGA and KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

MINISTER of General Education Dennis Wanchinga has urged teachers to impart agricultural and entrepreneurial skills in pupils to enable them to venture into economically-viable businesses in view of limited jobs on the labour market.

And Government has advised teachers country-wide to acquire land to engage in agricultural activities to be self-sustaining and productive in line with Government’s economic diversification programme. Dr Wanchinga said Government remains committed to improving the professional capacity of teachers under the revised curriculum in vocational subjects so that they can in turn impart the knowledge and skills in pupils.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

