CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

UNDER-17 women national team coach Kaluba Kangwa says they will not underrate Botswana ahead of next Saturday’s 2018 Uruguay World Cup preliminary round first leg.

Kangwa said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the technical bench is leaving nothing to chance. “The team that we have at the moment is a developmental side. We are trying to do everything we can so that the players are nurtured and prepared for other future international competitions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

