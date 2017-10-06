A UPND official in Kitwe has reacted angrily to calls by party leader Hakainde Hichilema suggesting that some members were cowards who could not stand up and speak out against injustices allegedly perpetrated by the ruling Patriotic Front. The official said it is shocking that the party leader is today calling people cowards when they spoke for him while he was incarcerated. He has since advised Hichilema not to use emotions but bring all the members together and begin mobilising ahead of the next elections.

