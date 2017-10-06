Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the shooting incident which happened in Meanwood’s Ibex Hill in which a 34-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend identified as Precious Manganisa aged 26 years old of Lusaka west. And police have established that the suspect after shooting the girlfriend (mother to his child) also shot the baby in the neck and the bullet was stuck in the neck. Katongo identified the suspect as Nshinka Kaputo of Meanwood area and that a pistol is alleged to have been used in the act.

