  ||    7 October 2017 @ 01:29

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
FOUR members of the same family have died in a traffic accident in Cape Town, South Africa, when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit into by a racing car.

The deceased have been identified as Carol Nyimbili, 31, a medical doctor, her partner, Louise Musendeka, 37, and their two children Racheal Musendeka, 6, and Miguel Angelo Munsendeka, aged one.
This is according to a statement issued yesterday by first secretary for press at the Zambian mission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
