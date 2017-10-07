NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FOUR members of the same family have died in a traffic accident in Cape Town, South Africa, when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit into by a racing car.

The deceased have been identified as Carol Nyimbili, 31, a medical doctor, her partner, Louise Musendeka, 37, and their two children Racheal Musendeka, 6, and Miguel Angelo Munsendeka, aged one. This is according to a statement issued yesterday by first secretary for press at the Zambian mission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

