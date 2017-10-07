By PASSY HAACHIZO –

A LOCAL court in Kabwe has ordered a 29-year-old woman to pay K14,000 as compensation to her husband for adultery, and charged her lover another K7,000.

Ethel Kamanga was yesterday ordered by the Bwacha local court to compensate Paul Manjimela, 37, her husband of 11 years for committing adultery with Ephraim Nyambe, 33 an officer from the Zambia Correctional Services.

Manjimela, a teacher sued Kamanga and Nyambe and another man, bus driver Danford Chiwala, as third defendant in the same matter. The court, however, acquitted Chiwala due to lack of evidence.

Senior presiding magistrate Gidson Kasangili said when he delivered the judgment yesterday that it had been proved beyond reasonable doubt as shown in explicit pictures that Kamanga and Nyambe had been having a sexual affair for more than two years.

Manjimela had presented some pictures showing his wife and Nyambe having sex as evidence in court but the defendants had initially disputed them, saying it was not him in the photos.

Magistrate Kasangili had ordered for further examination of the pictures by ZICTA before passing judgment and the results which were presented before the court revealed that Nyambe and Kamanga were the ones in the photos.

Facts before the court were that the Manjimela and Kamanga got married in 2006 after he paid K1,800 in dowry, but problems started in 2011 after the wife refused to convert to the husband’s church.

In his testimony, Manjimela told the court that he nearly committed suicide after discovering that Nyambe and the minibus driver had infected his wife with the HIV virus because of the extra-marital affairs.

However, Kamanga accused Manjimela of being a bad man who was not only stubborn and rude but that she had also found him with another woman on their matrimonial bed.

In his judgment, Magistrate Kasangili said ZICTA had proved the pornographic images featuring the two had come from Blackberry 9900, which was registered in Nyambe’s personal details and transferred to a Toshiba laptop, owned by Manjimela.

“There was also a text from Nyambe written ‘Sweetie, I have enjoyed the sex…I do not even know how I can thank you, you are so sweetie,” magistrate Kasangili said.

Magistrate Kasangili said Nyambe and Kamanga must each pay the first instalments of K1,000 with effect from November and thereafter K500 until they cleared the balance.

