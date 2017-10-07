PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

AN ARRESTING officer yesterday narrated in the Lusaka High Court that murder-accused Tshiabu Benos prayed to God to bring back to life her alleged lover, Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo, after she allegedly stabbed him to death.

This is a case in which Benos, 38, is accused of murdering Mr Malambo, 48, at her home in Ibex Hill in Lusaka on January 29 this year. When the matter came up yesterday for continued trial, constable Kabuku Mutumwa told the court that Benos also told police officers that Mr Malambo wanted to stab her but that she managed to grab the knife he had and threw it back at him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

