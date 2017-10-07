Unionised Lectures at the Copperbelt University have downed tools demanding that management pays them their September salaries. The Lecturers and Staff are demanding that management pays them their salaries for September which was supposed to be paid to them by 28th. Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBAUA) Acting General Secretary Willie Ngosa who confirmed the developer said that lectures will not get back to work until their salaries are paid.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

